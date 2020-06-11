Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday, after protests continued in New York City for a 14th day following George Floyd's death.

Thousands filled Fifth Avenue on Wednesday, peacefully marching through Manhattan, CBS New York reports.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Wednesday, the state Legislature voted to create an office of special investigation in order to ensure independent investigations into deaths that occur in law enforcement custody. That came on the heels of their vote to repeal 50-A, which has been a top priority at protests. The decades-old law kept police officers' personnel records confidential.