Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo gives update on coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Friday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over George Floyd's death. He is speaking after New York City woke up from its fourth night under curfew, which saw more arrests.

The 8 p.m. curfew is aimed at containing violence and looting in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests Date : Friday, June 5, 2020

: Friday, June 5, 2020 Time : TBA

: TBA Location : New York

: New York Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo said Thursday that people in New York City protesting Floyd's death should assume they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The governor also announced the state is opening COVID-19 testing facilities to all people who were at a protest. He urged protesters to act as if they have been exposed by telling those that they live with, and getting tested.

"The protesters themselves could wind up creating a spike," he said, noting that it won't be clear for at least two weeks.