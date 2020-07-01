Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing and making an announcement Wednesday. CBS New York reports he is expected to make a decision on whether or not to delay indoor dining in New York City, once the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Huge crowds of mostly maskless people ignoring social distancing outside bars and restaurants in parts of the city have left the governor wondering if indoor dining is a good idea, after the state brought the number of COVID-19 cases way down following a peak in April.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement Date : Wednesday, July 1, 2020

: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : New York

: New York Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

To help him make that decision, Cuomo got a snapshot of New York City on Tuesday night, checking in on restaurants and patrons to see if current guidelines were followed.