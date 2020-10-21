Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo makes announcement at briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing on Wednesday and is expected to make an announcement.

CBS New York reported earlier Wednesday that Cuomo was set to announce a redrawing of COVID-19 hot spot zones. The governor will narrow restrictions to certain blocks, instead of whole zip codes, after complaints from residents.

How to watch Cuomo's press conference today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes announcement and holds a briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo makes announcement and holds a briefing Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Time: 11:30 am. ET

11:30 am. ET Location: New York

New York Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

That means relief for some businesses, schools and religious institutions that have been under tight restrictions for the past two weeks.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"We have total flexibility in these zones," Cuomo said Tuesday. "As discrete areas get better, you can rewrite the size of the zones, and that's what we're looking at doing now."

The red zone infection rates are coming down in Queens, Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange counties in the last week.

However, a surge in cases in New Jersey has the president of University Hospital in Newark saying the second wave is here.

"We expected a second wave to happen in the fall. The question is how bad it gets," Dr. Shereef Elnahal said.

Health officials attribute the spike to indoor gatherings, not schools or businesses, which Gov. Phil Murphy says makes the spread even harder to contain.

"These are mostly gatherings that are beyond our ability to effectively regulate or easily enforce compliance," he said.