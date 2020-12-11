Watch Live: New York Governor Cuomo gives COVID-19 update and makes announcement

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving a COVID-19 update Friday at a briefing. He says he is also making an announcement with Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, Grace Meng, Karen Bass, Joaquin Castro and Deb Haaland.

The governor said earlier this week the state was starting to see the full effect of the Thanksgiving COVID-19 spread. More than 10,000 new cases were reported Thursday, as well as 92 deaths. More than 5,000 people in the state are hospitalized with the virus.

How to watch Cuomo's COVID-19 briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response and makes an announcement with members of U.S. House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, Grace Meng, Karen Bass, Joaquin Castro and Deb Haaland.

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: via Zoom

via Zoom Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it will work quickly to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use after an advisory panel voted in favor of it. Once emergency use is approved, a massive effort will kick off to get nearly 3 million doses of the vaccine to hospitals and drug stores across the country.

In New York, nursing home residents and staff will be prioritized for vaccinations, followed by "high-risk" hospital workers — emergency room workers, ICU staff and pulmonary department staff, Cuomo said.

Earlier this week, the governor laid out more plans to make sure hospitals in the state don't become overwhelmed. He also warned he may shut down indoor dining in New York City by the end of the week in an effort to fight the spread of the virus.

