Watch Live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, after reporting a statewide positivity rate of 8.31% and warning that a new, more contagious virus strain "could be a game changer."

Total coronavirus hospitalizations on Tuesday stood at 8,590 and there were 149 new deaths due to the virus.

How to watch Cuomo's COVID-19 briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 update and makes an announcement

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN New York in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

This week, the state's first confirmed diagnosis of an apparently more contagious virus variant was detected in Saratoga Springs. The man who tested positive is affiliated with a jewelry store there, CBS New York reported. The person had no known travel history, according to the governor.

Cuomo has called the new strain, which was first detected in the U.K., "highly problematic."

"This is a virus we have to be extra careful with," the governor said Tuesday at a press conference.

The state is continuing to rollout the coronavirus vaccine. Cuomo said New York is doing everything it can to ensure it is prepared for widespread vaccinations and to ensure the vaccine is being distributed as quickly and fairly as possible.

