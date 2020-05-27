Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to hold his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, as Long Island begins to reopen. Is it the ninth out of 10 regions across the state to reopen since the state's shutdown started in March.

New York City is the only region that has yet to meet all of the metrics - such as hospital bed and testing capacity - set for each individual region to reopen.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo said Tuesday he believes the economy will not quickly return to how it was before the pandemic. "I don't believe that the economy just bounces back," he said.

"We've lost thousands of small businesses that are not going to reopen their doors," Cuomo said at his briefing, held at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan. "So you're going to see pain in this new economy."