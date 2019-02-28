André Previn, renowned musician, has died at 89

André Previn, the award-winning musician, composer and conductor, died Thursday morning at age 89, according to his management's website.

Previn's third wife and mother of three of his children, actress Mia Farrow, posted a goodbye message to the legendary musician on Twitter.

See you in the Morning beloved Friend. May you rest in glorious symphonies pic.twitter.com/r546GFcsyV — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 28, 2019

Over the course of an accomplished musical career that spanned six decades, Previn established himself as a musical innovator, one who blurred genres and excelled as a pianist, musical director and principal conductor for orchestras and multiple Hollywood films.

André Previn in 2013. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

He received four Academy Awards for his scoring of musical adaptations ("My Fair Lady," "Porgy and Bess," "Irma la Douce") and original movie musicals ("Gigi"). He also won 10 Grammy Awards.

Previn was conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in the 1970s and 1980s, while also directing the London Symphony Orchestra.

The New York Times reports Previn is survived by his daughters Claudia and Alicia, who he had with his first wife, Betty Bennet; daughter Lovely Previn, who he had with his second wife, Dory Langan; and his children Matthew, Sascha, and Fletcher, who he had with third wife, Mia Farrow. While married to Farrow, Previn also adopted daughters Summer Song and Soon-Yi (who married Woody Allen in 1997). Previn's daughter Dory died in 2012.

-CBS News' Bill Rehkopf and David Morgan contributed to this report.