Ana Orsini, Arizona news anchor, dies at 28, colleagues announce during broadcast

Ana Orsini, a local television anchor at CBS affiliate KOLD-TV in Tucson, Arizona, died last week at the age of 28, her colleagues announced during a broadcast Monday.

"Our beloved friend and co-anchor Ana Orsini passed away last week," Tyler Butler said. Morning anchor Carsyn Currier's voice broke when she said that "we are devastated by this loss."

Orsini died of a brain aneurysm, the station said. She joined KOLD-TV in June 2023 from a television station in Medford, Oregon, where she spent three years as a morning and midday anchor. She began her career in 2018 in Lubbock, Texas, where she worked as an anchor and reporter.

"Rescue animals were her passion, and if she wasn't celebrating Fur Baby Friday, she'd be trying to find a new home for a cutie in need," the station said. She was a passionate mentor and friend and often said, "Let the women do the work."

The station shared videos of her with dogs and several clips of her saying her favorite quote as a tribute.

"To know Ana was to LOVE her. She made everyone around her feel so special, heard and understood," Currier said in a Facebook post.

"Whether she was dancing around the set or making us all laugh, everyday with Ana was an adventure," she said.