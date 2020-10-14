White woman in viral NYC video allegedly made false assault claim against Black man in second 911 call

A White woman who was recorded on video falsely claiming a Black man was threatening her in New York's Central Park last May also falsely claimed the man tried to assault her, prosecutors said Wednesday. The new allegation was revealed as Amy Cooper, 40, was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

Cooper called 911 after the man, Christian Cooper, no relation, asked her to put her dog on a leash, which was required in the area of the park where they were.

"I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life," Amy Cooper said in a video recorded by Christian Cooper, which went viral.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said in a statement announcing the charge against Amy Cooper that she later called 911 again and accused Christian Cooper of trying to assault her.

"Our Office is committed to safety, justice, and anti-racism, and we will hold people who make false and racist 911 calls accountable," Vance said.

Cooper appeared in court Wednesday, CBS New York station WCBS-TV reports. She is next expected in court on November 17.

This is a developing story and will be updated.