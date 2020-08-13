CBS Reports presents "Speaking Frankly | Cancel Culture" Cancel culture has destroyed careers and upended the lives of many who've made a controversial statement or committed a socially unacceptable act. It's sparked a debate about whether such incidents precipitate much-needed change or simply threaten freedom of expression. This CBS Reports documentary dives into these complex conversations, featuring stories of people who experienced being "canceled" — and those who have used it as a tool to hold others to account.