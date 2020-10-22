Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the election.

There are 12 Republicans on the committee and 10 Democrats, and every GOP member is expected to support Barrett's nomination. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Democrats on the committee will boycott the vote, calling the confirmation process a "sham."

But Democrats' absence will not stop Republicans from moving forward with her nomination. When asked by reporters how Republicans would react if Democrats did not attend the vote, committee chair Lindsey Graham replied, "We'll vote the nominee out." Graham also said it's possible that the vote will now take place soon after the committee gavels in at 9 a.m., rather than at 1 p.m., when it was originally scheduled.

How to watch the committee vote to advance Barrett's nomination

What: The Senate Judiciary Committee votes to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination for a full Senate vote.

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C. Online Stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

News of the boycott comes after Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the committee, has come under fire from members of her own party for praising Graham's handling of the confirmation hearings.

"This is one of the best set of hearings that I have participated in," Feinstein told Graham on the final day of confirmation hearings for Barrett last week.

Democrats argue that Republicans should not push through a confirmation vote just days before the election, four years after the GOP majority blocked President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court from even receiving a hearing because it was an election year.

"Republicans broke the promises they made and rules they created when they blocked Merrick Garland's nomination for eight months under President Obama," Schumer said in a statement. "Now, Republicans have moved at breakneck speed to jam through this nominee, ignoring her troubling record and unprecedented evasions, and breaking longstanding committee rules to set tomorrow's vote."

Republicans argue that it is not hypocritical to vote to confirm Barrett to the court ahead of the election, because now the Republican Party controls both the Senate and the White House.

Democrats have also pushed back against Barrett's conservative records, and raised concerns that she would vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade, and rule against LGBTQ rights. At her confirmation hearings last week, Barrett declined to indicate how she would rule on cases that might come before the court, a tactic that has been deployed by Supreme Court nominees of both parties.

She also sidestepped questions, such as whether the president has the right to unilaterally delay an election or whether climate change exists.

Once Barrett's nomination is advanced by the committee, the final Senate confirmation vote is expected to occur the week of October 26, days before the election.