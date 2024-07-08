American citizen working for drone company injured in Israel

A look inside Gaza as cease-fire talks to resume in the 9-month war between Israel and Hamas

A U.S. citizen who was a representative of a drone company doing business with the Israelis has been wounded in Israel, after the Hamas-aligned militant group Hezbollah fired missiles toward Israel, U.S. officials tell CBS News national security correspondent David Martin.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department confirmed that an American civilian was injured, but didn't offer further details. The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is assisting the injured American and the citizen's family, the spokesperson said. The U.S. government has repeatedly urged Americans to stay away from the region because of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"The department reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness throughout Israel and the West Bank, as security incidents often take place without warning," the State Department spokesperson also said.

Fears about the possibility of war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah have grown after an Israeli airstrike killed a senior Hezbollah commander last Wednesday. Israel said the commander, Mohammad Naameh Nasser, was responsible for firing rockets into Israel. Hezbollah responded with another barrage of rocket fire. Like Hamas, Hezbollah is backed by Iran but is believed to be larger and better armed.

Holly Williams, Omar Abdulkader, Margaret Brennan and Olivia Gazis contributed to this report