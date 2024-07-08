A look inside Gaza as cease-fire talks to resume in the 9-month war between Israel and Hamas New cease-fire talks are scheduled to begin this week in the war between Israel and Hamas. Last week, for the first time, Israel's military took foreign journalists into the city of Rafah. Israel says it had to go into the city near the border with Egypt because Hamas's four remaining battalions were hiding there. Israel's military claims it's killed more than 900 militants in the city; however, it's also killed civilians.