Social media campaign pushes sales of Green Day's "American Idiot" ahead of Trump's U.K. visit

It may be a good idea for President Trump to not turn up the radio during his trip to Britain in the coming days. A social media campaign is pushing fellow Brits to buy Green Day's 2004 smash hit "American Idiot" before his visit Friday –– an effort meant to "annoy" him during his four-day stay.

A Twitter account with the username @TrumpIdiotNo1 launched the online crusade against Mr. Trump in January of last year when Mr. Trump initially made plans to visit Britain. That fell apart, but the campaign gained traction once Mr. Trump's new scheduled trip grew close to the date.

With only a few days left, according to the Official Charts Company, "American Idiot" skyrocketed all the way to No. 18 this week in the Britain It's also hit No. 1 on Amazon's best-seller list.

✅ No.1 on Amazon

✅ No.1 on Google Play

✅ No.3 & No.24 on iTunes

✅ 1000's of streams and counting

✅ 1000's of views on YouTube (yes it counts now) We have until 23:59pm on Thursday...KEEP GOING! 🎧 Links: https://t.co/ATx90lu88S — American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits (@TrumpIdiotNo1) July 11, 2018

The song was written in 2003 when former President George W. Bush was in office, but this campaign appears intent on making the jam about the current president.

In addition to "American Idiot," a separate group of activists are planning on flying a giant ballon dubbed "Trump Baby" near London's Parliament after it was approved the city's mayor.

Ahead of Mr. Trump's visit, the U.S. Embassy in London warned Americans "keep a low profile" because of numerous protests planned from July 12 to 14.

Mr. Trump on Wednesday attended a NATO summit, where he blasted U.S. ally Germany over a natural pipeline deal with Russia. He will land in London on Thursday, before making a stop in Scotland and later to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.