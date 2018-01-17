American, Canadian investors kidnapped in ambush in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria -- An American and a Canadian have been kidnapped in Kaduna state in the central part of the country, a Nigerian police spokesman said. The two foreigners were traveling from Kafanchan to the capital, Abuja, when they were ambushed by gunmen, according to the Kaduna state police spokesman, Mukhtar Aliyu.

He said a policeman was killed in the ensuing battle.

The American and Canadian are investors setting up solar stations in villages around Kafanchan in Kaduna state, Aliyu said.

He said security officers, including an anti-kidnapping unit, have been deployed to the area to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended while the two foreigners are rescued unharmed.

Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria.