Amazon shuts construction site after 7th noose found

Amazon is closing a warehouse construction site in Windsor, Connecticut, until at least next week, after the discovery of a seventh noose at the site. In the meantime, the state's NAACP chapter is demanding that law enforcement step up efforts to find those behind the incidents.

"We are concerned about the workers here," Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, told a televised news conference.

A piece of rope with a loop at the end was found hanging over a beam at the site on Wednesday, weeks after the first noose at the site was found and reported on April 27, with five more ropes fashioned as nooses subsequently found.

All were discovered in an area with surveillance cameras at a construction site that hosts hundreds of workers from multiple companies. Police said they have limited information or leads.

"The presence of these nooses and ropes is a clear and present danger to African Americans and persons of color, not only at this Amazon facility but the community at large," said Maxien Robinson-Lewin, president of the Greater Hartford Branch of the NAACP. She called on the police department in Windsor to accept help from state law enforcement and the FBI, which it has.

#SwipeLeft — In America, the hangman's noose has come to symbolize a deplorable act of brutality, along with unbound... Posted by Greater Hartford NAACP on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

"The New Haven Division of the FBI is lending It's resources and support to the Windsor PD for this ongoing investigation," New Haven field division FBI Special Agent In Charge David Sundberg said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. "The implications of a hanging noose anywhere are unacceptable and will always generate the appropriate investigative response. We stand united with all of our law enforcement partners across the state in rooting out and applying the rule of law to any individual or group perpetuating hateful ideology and intimidation in our communities."

Reward doubled

Amazon said it had doubled to $100,000 its reward for information leading to those responsible.

"We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor and have ordered its shutdown until necessary security measures can be put in place. Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated by Amazon — whether at a site under construction like this one, or at one that we operate," an Amazon spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch.

"We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe," the spokesperson said.

Five uniformed Windsor police officers have been walking through the site every day, talking to workers and and keeping an eye out, according to Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson.

But one iron worker who works at the site, Carlos Best, said he has heard racist remarks from other workers and even had to fire one employee on his crew for racist comments. "I've seen a lot of racism on this job site," he told a news conference.

"This is a racist act. It is an act of intimidation, it is an act of hate and it is a crime. We are committed to making sure the perpetuators of this heinous act are found and prosecuted," Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut's lieutenant governor, told the news conference.

"Sadly, this is not an isolated act in our state," the lieutenant governor said, referencing a student's arrest in the spray-painting of a swastika on a University of Connecticut building on March 27, the first day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.