Amazon Black Friday 2018 deals: Retailer offers limited-time sales

As retailers turn the entire month of November into an non-stop barrage of Black Fridays, Amazon is taking a page from the Home Shopping Network and its owner, QVC. Like the TV pitches hawking products to cable viewers, the online retailer is showcasing its products in a live video stream, letting would-be buyers see items in action.

Beyond getting attractive people to display products for sale in front of a camera, the retailing behemoth is offering "early" Black Friday deals and sales in all its departments, with countdown clocks shown ticking on individual items. Among the discounts:

Logitech K10 wireless bluetooth keyboard for PC, $57.35 (list price $99.99)

Baby wipes marked down 25 percent

Easylife Airfyer, $84.99 (list price $99.98)

Christmas trees and garlands delivered to your door

Hasbro Cranium game, $9.72 (list price $14.99)

Jura 15116 ENA Micro 90 espresso machine, $1050.35 (was $1,398.35)



Ecovacs Deebot 601 robot vacuum cleaner, $199.98 (list price $299.98)

Aomais Sport II portable wireless speakers, $22.09

0.08 carat 10k gold round white diamond ladies wedding band, $92.81-$238.90

Amazon is also touting devices including its Echo Spot "smart speaker" for $99.99, marked down from $129.99, while a Revet Aiden tufted mid-century velvet bench seat sofa can be had in otter grey, hunter green or cognac for $599.20, down from $749.

One so-called "Deal of the Day" offers as much as 30 percent off of 59 toys and games made by Hasbro. From four bucks to $48.50, Amazon's clock has that particular offer expiring Wednesday at 3 a.m. Eastern time.

$1 trillion holiday

The pre-Thanksgiving rush to entice consumers comes as U.S. retailers compete for holiday sales is expected to reach new heights, according to eMarketer. The holiday shopping season, which now runs roughly from November 1 to the end of December, will see retail sales rise nearly 6 percent to just over $1 trillion, according to the research firm's holiday forecast.

Free shipping

Amazon on Sunday announced it will offer free shipping on all holiday orders in time for Christmas, doing away with a minimum purchase price — even if you aren't a member of its Prime shopping club.

The company had previously set a threshold of $25 for orders to qualify for free shipping, but Amazon is waiving that requirement, with hundreds of millions of items now eligible for free shipping.

Already entitled to free two-day shipping, Prime members are getting a new perk: More than 3 million items will be available for same-day delivery during the holiday season.