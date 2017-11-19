AMAs 2017 list of winners

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Performers included Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld and more. Early in the night, Urban snagged three awards at once.

Here are the winners who took home trophies at the AMAs:

Lifetime achievement award: Diana Ross

Artist of the year: Bruno Mars

New artist of the year: Niall Horan

Tour of the year: Coldplay

Video of the year: "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

Alternative artist: Linkin Park

Collaboration of the year: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

Pop or rock male artist: Bruno Mars

Pop or rock female artist: Lady Gaga

Pop or rock album: "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes

Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons

Rap or hip-hop artist: Drake

Rap or hip-hop album: "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar

Rap or hip-hop song: "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled

Male country artist: Keith Urban

Female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Country duo or group: Little Big Town

Country song: "Blue Ain't Your Color" by Keith Urban

Country Album: "Ripcord" by Keith Urban

Soul or R&B male artist: Bruno Mars

Soul or R&B female artist: Beyonce

Soul or R&B album: "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

Soul or R&B song: "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

Latin artist: Shakira

Contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

Top soundtrack: "Moana"