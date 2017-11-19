AMAs 2017 list of winners

Last Updated Nov 20, 2017 12:20 AM EST
Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Performers included Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld and more. Early in the night, Urban snagged three awards at once.
Here are the winners who took home trophies at the AMAs:
Lifetime achievement award: Diana Ross
Artist of the year: Bruno Mars
New artist of the year: Niall Horan
Tour of the year: Coldplay
Video of the year: "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars
Alternative artist: Linkin Park
Collaboration of the year: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
Pop or rock male artist: Bruno Mars
Pop or rock female artist: Lady Gaga
Pop or rock album: "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars
Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes
Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons
Rap or hip-hop artist: Drake
Rap or hip-hop album: "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar
Rap or hip-hop song: "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled
Male country artist: Keith Urban
Female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Country duo or group: Little Big Town
Country song: "Blue Ain't Your Color" by Keith Urban
Country Album: "Ripcord" by Keith Urban
Soul or R&B male artist: Bruno Mars
Soul or R&B female artist: Beyonce
Soul or R&B album: "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars
Soul or R&B song: "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars
Latin artist: Shakira
Contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
Top soundtrack: "Moana"