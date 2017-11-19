AMAs 2017 list of winners

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Performers included Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld and more. Early in the night, Urban snagged three awards at once.

Here are the winners who took home trophies at the AMAs:

New artist of the year: Niall Horan

Pop rock female artist: Lady Gaga

Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes

Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons

Rap or hip-hop song: "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled

Country artist -- male: Keith Urban

Country song: "Blue Ain't Your Color" by Keith Urban

Country Album: "Ripcord" by Keith Urban