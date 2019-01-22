Alyssa Milano: "The red MAGA hat is the new white hood"

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano appeared to draw a parallel on Twitter Sunday between supporters of President Trump who wear red hats marked with his campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" and Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members who don white hoods.

"The red MAGA hat is the new white hood," Milano tweeted. "Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp"

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

Milano tweeted multiple times Saturday about the confrontation that took place between high school students and a Native American veteran at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Friday.

Some of the students were wearing hats bearing the Trump campaign slogan.

The original viral video drew widespread backlash, as it appeared the veteran was being treated disrespectfully. However, the encounter was revealed to be more complicated than first presented, with accounts from a student, the veteran and other videos painting a different picture.

The actress is a leading voice in the #MeToo movement and an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump, especially on Twitter.

Milano notably tweeted at the president after he blamed the recent devastating California wildfires on poor "forest management" in November.

FYI, .@realDonaldTrump! “...guess who owns much of the forest land in CA? Your federal agencies. CA only owns 2%. Guess who cut funding to forest management in the budget? YOU DID.” ~@tedlieu https://t.co/aXRArq6Tu8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 10, 2018

She also aimed an expletive-heavy tweet at Mr. Trump in September when he questioned the timing of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's accusations against then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was later confirmed.