Woman killed in apparent alligator attack in South Carolina

A woman was killed in an apparent alligator attack in South Carolina on Monday, police said.

On Monday morning police responded to a report of an alligator attack at a pond inside the Sun City gated community, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. When officers arrived, they found a large alligator by the edge of a pond near the body of an unidentified woman, police said.

The woman's body was recovered about two hours later, and as of 4 p.m. local time the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources remained on the scene attempting to locate and remove the alligator from the pond, police said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident, the latest in a small string of fatal alligator attacks this summer.

In July, an elderly woman was killed by two alligators in a pond near her Florida home.

Prior to that attack, an unidentified victim died after an alligator dragged them into a pond in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Weeks earlier, Florida police found a deceased 47-year-old man in a gator-infested lake missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators.