1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

A person died after an alligator dragged them into a pond in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said Friday. The victim has not been identified.

The situation began when authorities responded to a "water call" Friday morning. When they arrived, investigators determined that an alligator had grabbed ahold of the victim and dragged them into a nearby pond, the Horry County Police Department said in a statement.

The victim's body was recovered from the pond.

The alligator was euthanized, in accordance with advice from a biologist from the wildlife section of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, as well as a contracted alligator removal service, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Last year, an alligator attacked a woman a few hours away in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and seriously injured her, prompting a neighbor to rescue her using a shovel.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 2:26 PM

