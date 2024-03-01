Suspected drunk driver charged with killing bride on wedding night released on bail

A 26-year-old woman facing homicide charges in a South Carolina crash last year that killed a bride on her wedding night has been released on bail.

Jamie Lee Komoroski was released Friday after posting $150,000 bond, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office inmate records. She had been jailed since April 2023 on one count of reckless homicide and three felony counts drunken driving resulting in great bodily injury.

CBS affiliate WCSC reports that, according to court records, Komoroski will be placed on house arrest and will only be allowed to leave her home for medical emergencies or court orders. She will also be required to wear an alcohol monitoring device.

On the night of April 28, 2023, authorities said Komoroski was behind the wheel of a rental car that rear-ended a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson in Folly Beach, a city located on Folly Island southeast of Charleston. They had been married just hours earlier, and Miller was still in her wedding dress.

Miller died in the crash and Hutchinson suffered a brain injury and numerous broken bones. Two other family members riding in the golf cart were also injured.

Komoroski had a blood alcohol level about three times the state's legal limit, according to a toxicology report released by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Investigators said she was driving the car at about 65 miles per hour when she struck the golf cart.

Last October, Hutchinson reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit brought against two bars which he accused of overserving Komoroski before the crash.

— Emily Mae Czachor and Cara Tabachnick contributed to this report.