Driver in crash that killed bride on wedding night was 3 times over legal limit, blood test shows

The driver in the crash that killed a bride on her wedding night on a South Carolina beach road was three times over the drinking limit, a blood test shows.

The toxicology report processed and released by the forensic laboratory at South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division shows the alleged drunk driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, had a blood alcohol content of 0.261%. The state prohibits driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher.

Photos of the rental car Komoroski, 25, was allegedly driving 65 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone before slamming into a golf cart. Folly Beach Department of Public Safety

Komoroski, 25, was driving 65 miles per hour in her rental car before she hit the back of the golf cart carrying the bride around 10 p.m. Friday on Folly Beach, investigators said.

Samantha Miller, 34, died while still wearing her wedding dress. Aric Hutchinson, MIller's husband, is recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones.

Police investigators said in an affidavit that Komoroski had "an odor of alcohol coming from her breath and person." When the investigator asked her if she had anything to drink that night, Komoroski answered, "Nope ooh I had two drinks, one beer and a drink." Then she said, "Like a tequila and pineapple."

She said she was driving home when "something hit her," the incident report said. Police noted she was driving in the opposite direction of her home.

Komoroski refused to take any field sobriety tests and asked for a lawyer, the report said. Police tried to put her in a police car and take her back to the station but she kept asking "why she was being arrested."

This undated photo shows Samantha Miller and her groom-to-be Aric Hutchinson. Authorities say Miller was leaving her wedding reception when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road on April 28, 2023. / AP

She refused to give breath samples at the police station, the report said. Investigators obtained a warrant to draw two blood vials, which Folly Beach police sent to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to test, the report said.

Komoroski has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.

Her attorney Chris Gramiccioni told CBS News "We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies. We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light."

According to court records, Komoroksi is scheduled to appear on June 16. She is currently being held at the Charleston County jail.

Reporting contributed by Greg Canella