Alicia Keys shares story about John Mayer splitting his Grammy award with her 15 years ago

Among the many heartfelt moments during Sunday's Grammy Awards, host Alicia Keys and singer John Mayer turned back the clock. Mayer surprised Keys with the same award he split with her in 2004 — after he felt she deserved the trophy, too.

Before announcing the winner for song of the year, Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner herself, recalled a time when she was snubbed by voters 15 years ago.

"I have been super blessed to win 15 Grammys," Keys said. "And in 2004, I dreamed about winning song of the year for "'If I Ain't Got You.'" So, when my hero, Stevie Wonder, opened up that card and started to read in braille, I just knew he was going to feel my name."

"I ain't got that Grammy," Keys sang on stage. That award instead went to John Mayer for "Daughters."

Keys reassured her fans and told viewers not to worry. "This story has a really happy ending."

"Because John said, 'I agree, Alicia, this should have been yours,'" she said. "And he literally broke the Grammy and wrote, 'If I Ain't Got You' with my name on it and gave it to me."

As Keys was proudly held her half of the award, Mayer joined her onstage with his other half. "This has got to be the coolest joint custody agreement in showbiz history," he said.

Keys replied, "We're putting it back together, it belongs together."

"Just for one night only," Mayer said.

The pair announced the song of the year winner, Childish Gambino's "This is America." Donald Glover didn't attend the show, so the song's co-producer Ludwig Goransson and engineer Riley Mackin accepted the award on his behalf.