Doctor at state-run hospital claims "no poisons" found in Russian opposition leader

Omsk, Russia — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's life is being put at risk by Russian doctors refusing to let him be moved from the Siberian hospital where he's being treated for suspected poisoning, his spokeswoman charged on Friday. A senior doctor at the facility claimed, meanwhile, that "no poison" were found in Navalny's body, and their preliminary diagnosis was that the opposition leader had merely suffered from a sudden drop in blood sugar.

Hospital officials have not allowed the harsh critic of President Vladimir Putin to be seen by his family or one of his own doctors who came to the facility.

"The chief doctor stated that Navalny is not transportable. Condition is unstable," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. "The ban on transporting Alexei is a direct threat to his life. It is deadly to remain in the Omsk hospital without equipment or a diagnosis."

Deputy head doctor at the state-run Omsk hospital Anatoly Kalinichenko said in a video statement Friday that "no poisons or traces of their presence in the body have been detected... We do not believe that the patient has suffered poisoning."

Alexander Murakhovsky, the senior doctor at the hospital, said later in a video statement posted online that the preliminary diagnosis was that Navalny had suffered a "a sudden drop in blood sugar" caused by an unspecified "metabolic disorder," according to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

A woman at a gathering to show support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on August 20, 2020. Alexei Navalny was admitted to hospital in Omsk on Thursday suffering symptoms of what his spokeswoman called poisoning. The placard reads: "Navalny was poisoned. We know who is to blame. Alexei, live." IGOR RUSSAK / REUTERS

The Reuters news agency said an air ambulance dispatched to fly Navalny to Germany for treatment had landed in Omsk. Germany and France had both offered to help.

"The ban on the transportation of Navalny is an attempt on his life, which is being made right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities who sanctioned it," Yarmysh said.

Murakhovsky said many legal questions would need to be addressed before Navalny could be moved out of Russia. He said leading doctors had been flown in from Moscow to aid in Navalny's care.

Navalny, a 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner who is among Putin's fiercest critics, was hospitalized in Omsk Thursday after he lost consciousness on a flight and the plane made an emergency landing.

Doctors said they were working to save his life after he went into a coma and was put on a ventilator in intensive care. His supporters believe he was poisoned because of his political activities.

On Thursday, President Trump said the U.S. government was still looking into the reports on Navalny, and that he expected Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to report to him on it soon.

"He's a very courageous man. He is a very courageous politician to have stood up to Putin inside Russia, and our thoughts and our prayers are with him and his family," Mr. Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Fox News on Thursday. "It's extraordinarily concerning and if the Russians were behind this ... it's something that we're going to factor into how we deal with the Russians going forward."