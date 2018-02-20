Robert Mueller's office charges man accused of lying to Russia probe investigators

WASHINGTON - Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office on Tuesday filed new charge against a man accused of lying to investigators in Russia probe. Mueller is charging Alex Van Der Zwaan, a former associate of the firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. He will appear before Judge Amy Berman Jackson at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A document detailing the charge in D.C. federal district court said that Van Der Zwaan on November 3, 2017 "did willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements and representations" as he answered questions from the FBI regarding his work as an attorney at a law firm doing work for Ukraine.

The document says he lied about his communication in August 2016 with Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign adviser and associate of ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Gates is expected to plead guilty in a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, CBS News' Paula Reid reports. Gates, 45, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on eight counts including fraud and money laundering as part of the special counsel's probe into ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

This comes days after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities accused of breaking U.S. laws to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. The defendants conducted information warfare against the U.S., Rosenstein announced Friday. Twelve of the individual defendants worked at various times for Internet Research Agency, based in St. Petersburg, he added.