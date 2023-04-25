Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh indicted on new tax evasion charges in South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh, already sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife and son, was indicted on tax evasion charges, prosecutors in South Carolina said Tuesday.

He's accused of two counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. Murdaugh allegedly failed to report more than $2.1 million of income earned through illegal acts for tax years 2020 and 2021.

A grand jury previously indicted him on charges for tax evasion that is alleged to have occurred from 2011 through 2019. In 20 indictments containing 101 charges, Murdaugh is accused of scheming to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77 and the state of South Carolina of $619,391, Wilson said in a statement. Charges include fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and forgery

The latest criminal indictment comes six weeks after Murdaugh was found guilty of the 2021 murders of his wife and son. While testifying in the trial, he admitted to stealing from some of his clients.

Convictions on charges of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax are punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000, plus attorney fees.

Russell Laffitte, a former banker charged with helping Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients, was previously convicted for his role in the scheme.

Murdaugh intends to appeal his murder convictions.

Officials have not yet said when Murdaugh might appear in court to face the new charges.