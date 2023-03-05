Watch CBS News

The Trial of Alex Murdaugh

"48 Hours" explores the double life of a once prominent lawyer and his stunning fall from grace. Murdaugh is now an admitted drug addict, thief and convicted murderer. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.