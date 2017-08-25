Alec Baldwin spoofs Trump's Phoenix rally on "SNL"

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump to spoof Mr. Trump's fiery speech at his rally in Phoenix for the summer edition of "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update."

Baldwin showed up in sunglasses, poking fun at the now-viral photo of Mr. Trump looking up at the eclipse without eye protection, and said, "Now a lot of people don't notice, but you can damage your eyes by looking at the eclipse. No one predicted this. I figured it out myself."

Baldwin, in character as Mr. Trump, also said of the rally: "Wow, everyone is so white, so white here. It's fantastic. And look, they found the one black guy at the rally and they sat him right behind me."

Kenan Thompson played Maurice Symonette, the man who caught the public's attention by holding a "Blacks For Trump" sign behind the president at the Phoenix rally.

The skit also mocked Mr. Trump's response to the Charlottesville violence.

"There was a tragic victim that came out of Charlottesville: me," said Baldwin. "Folks, the media has treated me so unfairly by reporting my entire remarks, even the bad ones! So I wanted to set the record straight, and I have the transcript right here: 'I moved on her like a b***h, but I couldn't get there …' Oh, sorry! That's not the right one."

The sketch also referenced Mr. Trump's comments on former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

