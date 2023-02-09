Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' family over fatal "Rust" shooting

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is facing a new lawsuit over the shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" in 2021 that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Attorney Gloria Allred announced on Thursday the filing of a new suit against Baldwin and "Rust" on behalf of Hutchins' sister and parents. Additional details about the lawsuit were not immediately available. Allred is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing 42-year-old Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Baldwin and Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins, announced an agreement last October to settle a civil case stemming from the shooting.

The incident sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Baldwin and the armorer who oversaw firearms on the set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement last month. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Meanwhile, Baldwin's defense attorneys are seeking to disqualify Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor in the case, the Associated Press reported. In a motion filed Tuesday, the actor's legal team said New Mexico law prohibits Reeb from holding any authority in a judicial capacity since she is a state lawmaker.