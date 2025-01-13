Taquitos sold at Aldi stores are recalled due to reports of metal pieces and a dental injury

Taquitos sold at Aldi stores nationwide are being recalled because they may contain pieces of metal, Bestway Sandwiches said in a notice posted Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Shipped to Aldi stores across the country, the problem came to light after a consumer notified Valencia, California-based Bestway Foods of finding a piece of metal in the product. Another person reported a dental injury from the product to the USDA's Food and Inspection Service.

Produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024, the recall involves nearly 25,000 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products. The affected products are 20-ounce carton packages of Casa Mamita Corn tortillas filled with chicken, cheese, diced tomatoes and green chiles with best-by dates of July 3, 2025, and September 25, 2025.

The packaging contains the establishment number "EST. P-40327." See the label here.

Recalled frozen chicken and cheese taquito product. U.S. Department of Agriculture

The agency is concerned some of the recalled products may be in people's freezers. People who purchased the recalled food items should throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

Those with questions can call Bestway Foods at 818 361-1800, ext. 110.