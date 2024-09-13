AirJet and HydroJet Spa recall 866,000 pumps after one death

Boar's Head expands recall of deli meats, weight loss drug dropping in price and more consumer news Boar's Head expands recall of deli meats, weight loss drug dropping in price and more consumer news 01:15

Two spa products — an AirJet Pump and HydroJet Pump — from spa maker Bestway are being recalled because they can pose a fire hazard.

The spa pumps can overheat and cause their plastic casings to ignite, resulting in a fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which announced the recall with Hong Kong-based Bestway Thursday.

About 866,000 units, sold between May 2021 and May 2024, are under recall. At least three fires involving the pumps have been reported. One of the fires in Kansas City, Missouri, resulted in a single fatality, while another fire elsewhere resulted in significant property damage, according to the CPSC.

Consumers who purchased the pumps are instructed to immediately stop using them, and are entitled to either a free replacement pump that doesn't pose a fire hazard, or a refund of up to $189.

The recalled spa pumps were sold with spa liners at a variety of retail outlets, including at Bestway USA, Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club, QVC, RuralKing and Spreetail, as well as at other stores across the U.S. The combined products retailed for between $400 and $790.

The pumps were sold with spa liners under brand names SaluSpa, Coleman and Hydro-Force. They may also have been sold separately.

The AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pump model numbers affected by the recall are:

P05332

P05339

P05711

P05807

P07000

P07001

P05511

P07034

P07572

"Bestway" is printed with the model number on a label on the side or back of the spa pump.

Consumers can visit Bestway's website to see if their pump model is under recall.