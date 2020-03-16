Connecticut man charged with threatening to kill Adam Schiff

Washington — A Connecticut man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who led the impeachment case against President Trump.

Robert Phelps, 62, from Torrington, Connecticut, was arrested Friday and faces two charges for the alleged threat, which came last November through a form on Schiff's congressional website to request a meeting, prosecutors said.

"You little c---sucker I want to come and see you so I can spit in your face and I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your sick little round fat lying face in," Phelps wrote, uncensored, according to an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint. "You had better hope I never meet up with you mother f---er."

In another field, he said his preferred days of the week were "Measure your Coffin day." He signed the message with his name, followed by "Republican," according to the complaint.

Schiff's office declined to comment when asked about the case on Monday.

The FBI tracked Phelps down using his IP address and interviewed him at his home in December. According to the affidavit, he told agents he did not see the message as threatening and said he sent it to defend "his president."

During the interview at Phelps' home, he allegedly asked investigators if they were sent to speak with him by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat. Phelps added that he felt the elected Democratic officials should be arrested for their involvement in the impeachment proceedings.

Schiff's role as the public face of the impeachment case against Mr. Trump have made him a target of threats in the past. In February, a New York man was arrested for allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail with Schiff's office in Washington.

An attorney for Phelps did not immediately return a request for comment. He was released on a $25,000 bond after appearing before a judge on Friday, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut said. If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison for the two charges, threatening to assault or murder a U.S. official and making interstate threats.