Popular Japanese actor fired from low-alcohol beer ad after getting drunk and breaking into neighbor's home

A popular Japanese actor hired to be the wholesome face of a low-alcohol beer has been fired after getting drunk and breaking into his neighbor's home, officials said.

Drinks giant Asahi Breweries booked Ryo Yoshizawa — who one fashion magazine said has "national treasure-class handsomeness" — for a commercial for its 3.5-percent Super Dry Dry Crystal beer.

But the 30-year-old, one of Japan's most popular actors, returned home on December 30 perhaps having consumed something stronger.

Yoshizawa was "drunk" and "accidently made his way into an apartment room next to his," his talent agency Amuse said in a statement Monday.

"I've lost my memories. I think I just went in without asking, because I wanted to use the bathroom," Yoshizawa was quoted by local media as telling police.

"We have decided to terminate our contract" with Yoshizawa, Asahi Group Holdings spokesperson Shiori Shimizu told AFP Tuesday.

Japanese actor Ryo Yoshizawa (center) attends the opening night red carpet for the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) on October 23, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

"As an alcohol beverage company, we consider his actions unacceptable", Shimizu said. "We will no longer use him in our future advertisements."

Yoshizawa apologized to his surprised neighbor for the "major trouble he caused," Amuse said, adding that the actor already vacated the apartment.

Yoshizawa has roughly 80 screen credits, according to IMDB. Last year, the actor starred as

a young man with deaf parents in the drama, "Living in Two Worlds," the Japan Times reported.His new movie "National Treasure" is set to open on June 6, 2025, according to his Instagram page.

According to Tokyo Reporter, Yoshizawa's agency issued a statement saying in part: "We would like to sincerely apologize to [Yoshizawa's] fans and related parties for the concern and inconvenience we have caused."

Like other countries, drinking has been declining in Japan, with low-percentage and alcohol-free beverages -- and even abstaining -- growing in popularity, especially among younger people.