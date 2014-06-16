About Us

"60 Minutes" airs Sundays at 7 p.m. ET/PT

clocknew1920.jpg

60 Minutes, the most successful American television broadcast in history, began its 52nd season in September. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 is still a hit in 2020. 60 Minutes makes Nielsen's weekly Top 10 nearly every week and was the #1 weekly television broadcast three times last season.

The program still averages more than 10 million viewers, more than double the audience of its nearest network news magazine competitor. The average audience for a 60 Minutes broadcast is 150% higher than those of the network morning news programs; the audience dwarfs the number of viewers drawn by the most popular cable news programs.  

About a million more people listen to the 60 Minutes radio simulcast in several major cities and on its companion podcast. Tens of thousands each week experience 60 Minutes online. The broadcast's segments can be watched at 60Minutes.com and on the CBS All Access app. Its webcast, 60MinutesOvertime.com, offers content originally produced for the web, including behind-the-scenes video about the production of 60 Minutes stories and timely archival segments.

60 Minutes has won every major broadcast award. Its 25 Peabody and 150 Emmy awards are the most won by any single news program. It has also won 20 duPont-Columbia University journalism awards. Other distinguished journalism honors won multiple times include the George Polk, RTDNA Edward R. Murrow, Investigative Reporters and Editors, RFK Journalism, Sigma Delta Chi and Gerald Loeb awards.

60 Minutes premiered on CBS September 24, 1968. Bill Owens is the program's executive producer. The correspondents and contributors of 60 Minutes are Sharyn Alfonsi, Anderson Cooper, John Dickerson, Norah O'Donnell, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and L. Jon Wertheim.

60 Minutes

Executive Producer:
Bill Owens

Executive Editor:
Tanya Simon

Correspondents:
Sharyn Alfonsi
Anderson Cooper 
Norah O'Donnell 
Scott Pelley
Lesley Stahl 
Jon Wertheim
Bill Whitaker
John Dickerson

Senior Producers: 
Debbie De Luca Sheh  
L. Franklin Devine

Senior Producer, Digital:
Matthew Polevoy

Executive Story Editor:
Claudia Weinstein  

Producers:
Robert Anderson
Shachar Bar-On
Richard Bonin
Guy Campanile
Denise Schrier Cetta 
Andy Court
Katherine Davis
Shari Finkelstein
Maria Gavrilovic
Michael Gavshon
Rome Hartman 
Sarah Koch
Michael Karzis
Marc Lieberman
Nichole Marks 
Graham Messick
Draggan Mihailovich
Alexandra Poolos
Howard L. Rosenberg
Henry Schuster
Keith Sharman
Nathalie Sommer
Ruth Streeter
Ashley Velie
Mary Walsh
Nicole Young
Oriana Zill de Granados

Planning Producers:
Katie Spikes
Kara Vaccaro

Broadcast Producer:
Rebecca Chertok Gonsalves

Coordinating Online Producer:
Kolbe Nelson

Executive Director of Communications:
Kevin Tedesco

Associate Producers:
Jennifer DePreist
Vanessa Fica
Emily Hislop  
Julie Holstein  
Sam Hornblower
Natalie Jimenez Peel
Megan Kelty
Katie Kerbstat
Sara Kuzmarov
Magalie Laguerre
Tadd Lascari 
David M. Levine
Jennifer Marz
Rachael Morehouse
Kate Morris
Alex Ortiz
Ali Rawaf
Evie Salomon
Ayesha Siddiqi
Kaylee Tully
Sarah Turcotte
Jack Weingart
Aaron Weisz
Dina Zingaro
Katie Brennan
Jacqueline Williams
Cassandra Vinograd
Sarah Turcotte

Broadcast Associates:
Emilio Almonte
Ian Flickinger
Cristina Gallotto
Jacqueline Kalil
Maria Rutan
Sheena Samu

Broadcast Editor:
Matt Richman

Editors:
Peter Berman
Richard Buddenhagen
Matt Danowski
Dan Glucksman
Roy Halee
Sean Kelly
Patrick Lee
Matt Lev
Warren Lustig
Stephanie Palewski
Robert Zimet
April Wilson

60 Minutes Overtime Staff:
Will Croxton
Sarah Shafer Prediger
Brit McCandless Farmer
Lisa Orlando
Sophia Myszkowski
Keith Zubrow

Directors:
Alicia Tanz Flaum

Associate Directors:
Peggy Eng
Steven Martino

Broadcast Manager:
Yvonne Shaw

Assistant Broadcast Manager:
Erika Roberson

Operations Manager:
Ann Marie Kross

Graphic Artists:
Bruce Jensen
Jonathan Guerrero

Audio:
Roy Halee, Jr.
Michael Ruschak, C.A.S.

Production Assistant:
Brian McGuire

Senior Post Production Editor:
M. Scott Cole

Technical Supervisor & Video:
Glenn Sundel

Colorist:
James E. Dima

Post Production Editors:
Marian Jordan-Pitta
Steve Walker

Electronic Graphics:
Anne Marie Butler-Clarke

Lightning Designer
Leonard Mancini, Jr.

Stage Hand:
Mike Mancini

Studio Cameras:
Lee Wardan

Make-Up:
Riccie Johnson

Stage Manager:
Brian McGuire

Teleprompter:
Robyn Hartman

60 In 6

Executive Producer:
Bill Owens

Executive Editor:
Tanya Simon

Correspondents:
Enrique Acevedo
Seth Doane
Wesley Lowery
Laurie Segall

Senior Producer:
Jonathan Blakely

Senior Broadcast Producer:
Debbie De Luca Sheh

Senior Producer:
L. Franklin Devine

Executive Story Editor:
Claudia Weinstein

Senior Digital Producer:
Matthew Polevoy

Associate Story Editor:
Jennifer DePreist

Producers:
Ayesha Siddiqi
Joe Long
Patricia Guerra
Spencer Macnaughton
Rachael Morehouse
Billie Brownstein

Associate Producers:
Courtney Street
Jaime Woods
Jacqueline Kalil
Nicole Boucher

Digital Associate Producer:
Sophia Myszkowski

Broadcast Associates:
Elijah Shama
Matthew Riley
Emily Cameron

Editor Supervisor:
Matthew Richman

Editors:
Peter M. Berman
Michael Mongulla
Lisa Orlando
Sean Kelly
April Wilson

Assistant Editor:
Aisha Crespo

Manager Post Production:
Adam J. Goldfried

Senior Broadcast Manager:
Yvonne Shaw

Broadcast Manager:
Erika Roberson

Operations Manager:
Ann Marie Kross

Director Right & Clearances:
Josh Ravitz

Administrator Rights & Clearances:
Joanna Palmer

Camera Operator:
Mark LaGanga
Don Lee

Art Director:
Bruce Jensen

Audio:
Eric Kerchner
Matthew Magratten

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
60 Minutes
524 West 57th St.
New York, NY 10019

EMAIL: 60m@cbsnews.com 

PHONE: (212) 975-3247 (CBS Audience Services)

How To Order Tapes, DVDs and Transcripts:

Tapes and DVDs:

- Visit the CBS Online Store
- E-mail CBS News Archives
- DVDs from Amazon.com

To order a transcript or DVD:

- Call (212) 975-6441(Downloadable transcripts are not available on the web.)

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.