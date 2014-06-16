60 Minutes, the most successful American television broadcast in history, began its 52nd season in September. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 is still a hit in 2020. 60 Minutes makes Nielsen's weekly Top 10 nearly every week and was the #1 weekly television broadcast three times last season.

The program still averages more than 10 million viewers, more than double the audience of its nearest network news magazine competitor. The average audience for a 60 Minutes broadcast is 150% higher than those of the network morning news programs; the audience dwarfs the number of viewers drawn by the most popular cable news programs.

About a million more people listen to the 60 Minutes radio simulcast in several major cities and on its companion podcast. Tens of thousands each week experience 60 Minutes online. The broadcast's segments can be watched at 60Minutes.com and on the CBS All Access app. Its webcast, 60MinutesOvertime.com, offers content originally produced for the web, including behind-the-scenes video about the production of 60 Minutes stories and timely archival segments.

60 Minutes has won every major broadcast award. Its 25 Peabody and 150 Emmy awards are the most won by any single news program. It has also won 20 duPont-Columbia University journalism awards. Other distinguished journalism honors won multiple times include the George Polk, RTDNA Edward R. Murrow, Investigative Reporters and Editors, RFK Journalism, Sigma Delta Chi and Gerald Loeb awards.

60 Minutes premiered on CBS September 24, 1968. Bill Owens is the program's executive producer. The correspondents and contributors of 60 Minutes are Sharyn Alfonsi, Anderson Cooper, John Dickerson, Norah O'Donnell, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and L. Jon Wertheim.

60 Minutes

Executive Producer:

Bill Owens

Executive Editor:

Tanya Simon

Correspondents:

Sharyn Alfonsi

Anderson Cooper

Norah O'Donnell

Scott Pelley

Lesley Stahl

Jon Wertheim

Bill Whitaker

John Dickerson

Senior Producers:

Debbie De Luca Sheh

L. Franklin Devine

Senior Producer, Digital:

Matthew Polevoy

Executive Story Editor:

Claudia Weinstein

Producers:

Robert Anderson

Shachar Bar-On

Richard Bonin

Guy Campanile

Denise Schrier Cetta

Andy Court

Katherine Davis

Shari Finkelstein

Maria Gavrilovic

Michael Gavshon

Rome Hartman

Sarah Koch

Michael Karzis

Marc Lieberman

Nichole Marks

Graham Messick

Draggan Mihailovich

Alexandra Poolos

Howard L. Rosenberg

Henry Schuster

Keith Sharman

Nathalie Sommer

Ruth Streeter

Ashley Velie

Mary Walsh

Nicole Young

Oriana Zill de Granados

Planning Producers:

Katie Spikes

Kara Vaccaro

Broadcast Producer:

Rebecca Chertok Gonsalves

Coordinating Online Producer:

Kolbe Nelson

Executive Director of Communications:

Kevin Tedesco

Associate Producers:

Jennifer DePreist

Vanessa Fica

Emily Hislop

Julie Holstein

Sam Hornblower

Natalie Jimenez Peel

Megan Kelty

Katie Kerbstat

Sara Kuzmarov

Magalie Laguerre

Tadd Lascari

David M. Levine

Jennifer Marz

Rachael Morehouse

Kate Morris

Alex Ortiz

Ali Rawaf

Evie Salomon

Ayesha Siddiqi

Kaylee Tully

Sarah Turcotte

Jack Weingart

Aaron Weisz

Dina Zingaro

Katie Brennan

Jacqueline Williams

Cassandra Vinograd

Sarah Turcotte

Broadcast Associates:

Emilio Almonte

Ian Flickinger

Cristina Gallotto

Jacqueline Kalil

Maria Rutan

Sheena Samu

Broadcast Editor:

Matt Richman

Editors:

Peter Berman

Richard Buddenhagen

Matt Danowski

Dan Glucksman

Roy Halee

Sean Kelly

Patrick Lee

Matt Lev

Warren Lustig

Stephanie Palewski

Robert Zimet

April Wilson

60 Minutes Overtime Staff:

Will Croxton

Sarah Shafer Prediger

Brit McCandless Farmer

Lisa Orlando

Sophia Myszkowski

Keith Zubrow

Directors:

Alicia Tanz Flaum

Associate Directors:

Peggy Eng

Steven Martino

Broadcast Manager:

Yvonne Shaw

Assistant Broadcast Manager:

Erika Roberson

Operations Manager:

Ann Marie Kross

Graphic Artists:

Bruce Jensen

Jonathan Guerrero

Audio:

Roy Halee, Jr.

Michael Ruschak, C.A.S.

Production Assistant:

Brian McGuire

Senior Post Production Editor:

M. Scott Cole

Technical Supervisor & Video:

Glenn Sundel

Colorist:

James E. Dima

Post Production Editors:

Marian Jordan-Pitta

Steve Walker

Electronic Graphics:

Anne Marie Butler-Clarke

Lightning Designer

Leonard Mancini, Jr.

Stage Hand:

Mike Mancini

Studio Cameras:

Lee Wardan

Make-Up:

Riccie Johnson

Stage Manager:

Brian McGuire

Teleprompter:

Robyn Hartman

60 In 6

Executive Producer:

Bill Owens

Executive Editor:

Tanya Simon

Correspondents:

Enrique Acevedo

Seth Doane

Wesley Lowery

Laurie Segall

Senior Producer:

Jonathan Blakely

Senior Broadcast Producer:

Debbie De Luca Sheh

Senior Producer:

L. Franklin Devine

Executive Story Editor:

Claudia Weinstein

Senior Digital Producer:

Matthew Polevoy

Associate Story Editor:

Jennifer DePreist

Producers:

Ayesha Siddiqi

Joe Long

Patricia Guerra

Spencer Macnaughton

Rachael Morehouse

Billie Brownstein

Associate Producers:

Courtney Street

Jaime Woods

Jacqueline Kalil

Nicole Boucher

Digital Associate Producer:

Sophia Myszkowski

Broadcast Associates:

Elijah Shama

Matthew Riley

Emily Cameron

Editor Supervisor:

Matthew Richman

Editors:

Peter M. Berman

Michael Mongulla

Lisa Orlando

Sean Kelly

April Wilson

Assistant Editor:

Aisha Crespo

Manager Post Production:

Adam J. Goldfried

Senior Broadcast Manager:

Yvonne Shaw

Broadcast Manager:

Erika Roberson

Operations Manager:

Ann Marie Kross

Director Right & Clearances:

Josh Ravitz

Administrator Rights & Clearances:

Joanna Palmer

Camera Operator:

Mark LaGanga

Don Lee

Art Director:

Bruce Jensen

Audio:

Eric Kerchner

Matthew Magratten

Contact Us

ADDRESS:

60 Minutes

524 West 57th St.

New York, NY 10019

EMAIL: 60m@cbsnews.com

PHONE: (212) 975-3247 (CBS Audience Services)

How To Order Tapes, DVDs and Transcripts:

Tapes and DVDs:

- Visit the CBS Online Store

- E-mail CBS News Archives

- DVDs from Amazon.com

To order a transcript or DVD:

- Call (212) 975-6441(Downloadable transcripts are not available on the web.)