One benefit of retirement is having the freedom to choose what you'll do with your time. And, if you're like many, you're looking forward to using that freedom to travel. But traveling can be expensive and planning trips can be a headache. But, AARP may be able to help.

AARP is an association that advocates for the interests of the 50-plus community. And, while the organization does work to improve seniors' legal rights, it also offers other benefits to its members. Many AARP benefits are centered around travel. And, if you're a senior planning to take trips throughout your retirement, you should know how the association can help.



7 AARP travel benefits seniors should know

AARP members can enjoy a wide range of travel benefits. Some of the most exciting include:

Travel planning

There's quite a bit that goes into planning a trip. You'll need to pick a destination, decide how to get there, book a hotel, plan your meals and potentially rent a vehicle. There's so much involved in the process that many people pay travel agents to handle it.

But, with AARP, planning a trip is simplified. As a member, you can access benefits like:

AARP Destination Guides : Whether you want to learn more about popular destinations in the United States or globally, AARP Destination Guides can help.

: Whether you want to learn more about popular destinations in the United States or globally, AARP Destination Guides can help. AARP Travel : Get advice, tips and tools for planning your trip that only AARP members can access.

: Get advice, tips and tools for planning your trip that only AARP members can access. AARP Vacation Ideas: Not sure where you'd like to go? Choose one of many AARP Vacation Ideas to plan your next trip.



Hotel, airfare and car rental discounts

Traveling can be costly, but AARP discounts can bring that cost down. The association partnered with Expedia to create the AARP Travel Center. Members can use this feature to find exclusive deals on hotels, airfare and car rentals, among other travel-related services like cruises.

Restaurant discounts

It's important to plan for the cost of food when you travel. AARP can help you cut that cost, too. The association has partnered with many national brands and local restaurants to offer member discounts. Finding those deals is as simple as logging into your account and searching for restaurants the association has partnered with in and around your destination.

Roadside assistance discounts

Something as simple as running out of gas or getting a flat tire can be stressful. That's especially true when you're traveling. But AARP can help alleviate that stress. Members can get 20% off of roadside assistance packages from Allstate. Plans start at just $5.50 monthly and cover a variety of items ranging from towing to tire changes and more.

Entertainment discounts

AARP connects its members with discounted local entertainment opportunities. You can find entertainment discounts in your destination by visiting the association's entertainment discount search page. Entertainment discounts often range from 20% to 50% off but may be higher or lower in some cases.

Travel protection

Traveling can come with medical risks. For example, if you experience symptoms in a country with minimal medical support, you may need to go a long distance to find quality medical care. But, as an AARP member, you can get a 20% discount on their Medjet packages. If you take advantage of this offer and experience medical problems while traveling, Medjet will transport you to the closest acceptable medical facility, even if that means transporting you back to your hometown.

Rushed passport savings

If you need a new passport, or to renew one, quickly, RushMyPassport can help. And, if you're an AARP member, you'll enjoy discounts on their services.

The bottom line

AARP offers members a wide range of travel benefits. Whether you need help planning your next trip or you want to enjoy discounts on things like hotels, airfare and rental cars, a membership with the association will prove valuable. Members enjoy other discounts that can help with travel, too. As a member, you can save on restaurants, roadside assistance, entertainment, travel protection and even expedited passport services.