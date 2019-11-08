A$AP Rocky planning to return to Sweden to perform months after arrest

Less than five months after his arrest in Sweden, U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky has plans to return to the country next month. In August, the rapper captured headlines when a Swedish court found him and two members of his group guilty of assaulting a man in Stockholm.

"After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters," concert organizer LiveNation announced, according to the Swedish publication "The Local."

The New York artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is set to perform at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11. The decision may surprise the many fans who called for his release during his widely covered misdemeanor case in Sweden. The trio were arrested in July after they were accused of beating a 19-year-old man in central Stockholm on the evening of June 30. During the trial, the rapper claimed he acted in self-defense.

The case drew the attention of many celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West and even President Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to advocate for the rapper's release.

Rocky was eventually released from a Swedish jail in August. After being convicted of assault, he was ordered to pay restitution but did not receive additional jail time.

The artist lineup for the December gig includes yet-to-be-named Swedish musicians. "The Local"

reports part of the proceeds will go to the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR), a non-profit organization working to strengthen the right of asylum.

LiveNation did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.