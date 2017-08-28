"A cruel and vicious act of depravity": Charges expected in Savanna Greywind death

FARGO -- Two suspects in the death of a North Dakota woman who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared will be arraigned Monday afternoon on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, a prosecutor said.

Police Chief David Todd said the body of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind was found Sunday evening by kayakers in the Red River, which borders North Dakota and Minnesota, "heavily wrapped in plastic and duct tape" and stuck on a tree in the water.

The gruesome discovery came three days after authorities found a newborn they say is Greywind's in the apartment of her neighbors, 32-year-old William Henry Hoehn and a 38-year-old Brooke Lynn Crews. Crews told police that Greywind had visited her apartment Saturday to help her with a sewing project, and then left, Todd said.

Authorities searched the apartment three times after Greywind was reported missing Aug. 19, and turned up nothing. But police developed "further information" that led them back to the apartment of Crews and Hoehn, Todd said in a statement released on Facebook, and his department executed a search warrant there around 2 p.m. Thursday.

That's when they found the child with Crews. Crews and Hoehn were taken into custody and indicated to police that the infant was Greywind's but would not answer questions about her whereabouts.

The baby girl was alive and healthy. Authorities would not provide details about the child's manner of birth at a Monday press conference. Greywind's body was transported to Ramsey County to undergo an autopsy.

Hoehn and Crews will appear in Cass County District Court Monday afternoon to face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and giving false information, the Cass County State's Attorney said Monday.

They will have bond set but won't enter pleas. There are no other suspects.

An abandoned farmstead was also being searched in neighboring Clay County, Minnesota, after suspicious items found there by property owners indicated it might be a crime scene, Todd said. Officials wouldn't specify where they believe the slaying happened, other than to say they believe it's appropriate to charge the suspects with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in Cass County, which encompasses Fargo.

A conspiracy charge requires an agreement between several people to commit a crime and "an overt act in furtherance of that conspiracy," Cass County state attorney Birch Burdick said.

Todd said the young woman was a "victim of a cruel and vicious act of depravity" and said officials will continue to pursue justice for her.

"Our sincere condolences and thoughts and prayers go out to the Greywind family as they suffer through this horrible loss," Todd said. "I'll tell you our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of this young lady."