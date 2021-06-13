60 Seconds with Simone Biles

Simone Biles says she learned a lot about how athletes manage their money by watching '30 for 30' documentaries. "[It] really surprised me… how many athletes just (SNAP) lose it like that," says the Olympic gymnast.

This summer, Biles is expected to compete in her final Olympics in Tokyo. After the summer games were postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Biles made the decision to train another year and compete in 2021.

Biles currently has four moves named after her: two on the floor, one on the beam, and one on the vault.

Will there be a fifth move after Tokyo? "There might be two more actually," says Biles.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, says, "I think my life played out the way it should have," when asked whether she would do anything over again in her life.

As for what surprised her most about herself this year, Simone Biles says, "how well I can stay inside and not do anything."

The video above was originally published on February 14. 2021.