German prison or Disneyland?

By Evie Salomon

/ CBS News

60 Minutes visits a prison that would shock most Americans. Is Germany's prison philosophy the answer?
Yoga in prison? Germany's "5-star slammer" 05:50

On Sunday's 60 Minutes, an inmate convicted of murder described the German prison system as a "fairy tale."

After 15 years in prison, Bernd Junge, who shot a woman in cold blood, enjoys weekend leave. Bill Whitaker met him in a picturesque lakeside town, where he ate ice cream sundaes with his relatives.

One viewer compared German prisons to another fantasy land:

Beyond weekend leave, inmates can take yoga classes, roam about freely, and cook their own meals on their cell block. Some cells look like studio apartments or college dorm rooms:

This viewer was ready to pack his bags:

Let me get this straight? I get busted for selling drugs and go to prison in Germany. I get my own room that is nice as...

Posted by Jason Growel on Sunday, April 3, 2016

Others wanted the U.S. to sign up for the German reforms:

Still other viewers were appalled by the concept of crime without punishment:

Then there was this skeptical reaction:

And one viewer added the German approach could be a key that America's prisons shouldn't throw away:

