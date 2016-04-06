German prison or Disneyland?

60 Minutes visits a prison that would shock most Americans. Is Germany's prison philosophy the answer?

On Sunday's 60 Minutes, an inmate convicted of murder described the German prison system as a "fairy tale."

After 15 years in prison, Bernd Junge, who shot a woman in cold blood, enjoys weekend leave. Bill Whitaker met him in a picturesque lakeside town, where he ate ice cream sundaes with his relatives.

One viewer compared German prisons to another fantasy land:

Beyond weekend leave, inmates can take yoga classes, roam about freely, and cook their own meals on their cell block. Some cells look like studio apartments or college dorm rooms:

Wow...German's worst prison cells/rooms would cost $2,000 a month in Manhattan @60Minutes — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) April 3, 2016

This viewer was ready to pack his bags:

Let me get this straight? I get busted for selling drugs and go to prison in Germany. I get my own room that is nice as... Posted by Jason Growel on Sunday, April 3, 2016

Others wanted the U.S. to sign up for the German reforms:

We need to do something different in the states - why not? Let's give it a try.... https://t.co/da56Yb48F1 — Edward Donohue (@edo31) April 3, 2016

Still other viewers were appalled by the concept of crime without punishment:

@BillWhitakerCBS @60Minutes Nothing like being rewarded for taking the life of another. MURDERERS living better than our poor. — Big Bertha (@MistralWinds) April 4, 2016

@BillWhitakerCBS @60Minutes Meanwhile, their victims remain dead and their families bereft while these men enjoy a country club life. #wrong — Big Bertha (@MistralWinds) April 4, 2016

@60Minutes So their victims didn't deserve futures? Let the murderers rot. These liberal types are pathetic. — My World at Six (@worldatsix) April 2, 2016

Then there was this skeptical reaction:

@60Minutes we won't do things differently here because too much money is involved. We screwed up the system now we need to fix it. — Annette Browder (@AnnetteBrowder) April 3, 2016

And one viewer added the German approach could be a key that America's prisons shouldn't throw away: