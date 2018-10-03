Suspect in custody after 5 police officers shot in South Carolina

Five law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday in Florence, South Carolina, CBS affiliate WBTW-TV reports, and a suspect is in custody. A total of three Florence County deputies and two city officers were wounded, Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said.

The suspect surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator, according to Kirby. Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said that some of the officers are in "serious condition."

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the "active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody." Officials urged people to stay away from the area.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted on Twitter that Wednesday's incident is "simply devastating" and called out the "selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement."

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents are assisting in the incident.

Authorities said the shooting took place in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city. Florence is about 70 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach. The Associated Press reports that it's home to roughly 37,000 people, sitting at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It's the largest region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

