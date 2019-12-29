Funerals held for Nashville stabbing victims Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III

Funeral services were held Saturday for the two men killed in a stabbing outside a Nashville bar on December 21. Clayton Beathard, brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, and Paul Trapeni III had separate services in Franklin, Tennessee.

Trapeni's funeral took place Saturday morning at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, where he was a member, CBS affiliate WTVF reports.

Beathard's funeral was held later in the day at Grace Chapel. Media was not present for either service, but Beathard's funeral was streamed on Facebook. Several family members, including C.J., eulogized the late 22-year-old.

"The first thing that pops into my head when I think of Clay is that goofy smile and his unbelievably loud laugh," C.J. said. "When I think of that, it brings me some peace and some joy."

C.J. also joked about his brother's affinity for conspiracy theories, especially the flat earth theory, which prompted laughter from those in attendance.

"Everybody would be like, Clay, no, it's not flat. Are you serious right now?" C.J. reminisced. "It makes me smile knowing he knows the answer to that question now."

C.J. also spoke about how supportive Beathard was and said he would get a text from his brother before every game telling him he was the best quarterback Beathard had ever seen.

"And I'm telling you, when Clay said it, he meant it and believed it," C.J. said.

"Overall, I'm just so beyond blessed for the 22 incredible years that I got to spend with him," C.J. continued. "I know what happened to Clay and Paul was so tragic and horrible, and just doesn't seem to make any sense. That's just where trusting God throughout all this helps me find some peace."

Michael Mosley, the suspect in the stabbings of Beathard and Trapeni, is in custody. He was arrested on December 25 and is due in court January 7, 2020.