Brother of 49ers quarterback killed in double murder

The younger brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was killed Saturday morning. Clayton Beathard, 22, died after he and two other men were stabbed outside a Nashville bar, CBS News Nashville affiliate WTVF reports.

According to police, Beathard and several others got into an argument over a woman at The Dogwood bar. Around 3 a.m., the argument moved outside where Beathard and two others were stabbed. Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The third stabbing victim was released from the hospital.

"The 49ers family was shocked and and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton," the 49ers said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."

"It's times like this I wish had Instagram and social media because the love and prayers have been so overwhelming," The Beathard family said in a statement. "We cannot possibly thank you at the rate they come in texts and phone calls."

Beathard's grandfather is former NFL executive and hall-of-famer Bobby Beathard. His father, Casey, is a Grammy-nominated songwriter.

"I didn't know what to say to you guys at the beginning of the day, because you guys know what happened last night," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told his team in the locker room following a dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night.

"I spent an hour with [CJ] last night and he was exactly like any one of us would have been: distraught. Struggling to talk," Shanahan continued. "But he barely could talk and the last thing he said to me when I walked out the door, he stopped me and he just goes, 'you make sure the guys go win this game.' And I didn't want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn't mean anything compared to his brother. We all know that."

After the game, other members of the team also sent messages of support to the Beathard family and spoke about the difficulty of having to play so quickly after learning a teammate suffered such a personal tragedy.

The #49ers locker room recaps #LARvsSF and sends their thoughts to the Beathard family. pic.twitter.com/bXe2rzhGkL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

Trapeni's family issued a statement saying he had a "heart of gold and the absolute best sense of humor."

"He was empathetic almost to a fault, and he bent over backwards just to make somebody else feel loved, whether it was his oldest friend or the woman he just met at the gas station that asked for a hot dog," the Trapeni family said in a statement. "We are so thankful for the countless prayers, messages, and stories we have received from so many. The love is pouring in. Our cup runneth over. His light of love will forever guide us and comfort us."

A photo of Paul Trapeni The Trapeni family

All three stabbing victims were 2016 graduates of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee.

"We offer our condolences and deepest sympathies to the Beathard and Trapeni families," the school said in a statement.

"We are devastated by this tragic loss to our community," Head of School Will Kesler said in a statement. "No one should have to endure such a terrible loss of loved ones. We pray for the families and their friends for strength, support, and guidance through this most difficult time."

No arrests have been made but police are searching for three men and one woman seen in surveillance video for questioning.