3 children die in Baltimore house fire; 2 adults in critical condition, authorities say

Three children died Saturday morning in a fire at a home in Baltimore, authorities said.

Firefighters rescued the three children and two adults from the burning home before sunrise, the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter. Just before 5:30 a.m. local time, firefighters arrived on Bradhurst Road where a two-story house was on fire with heavy smoke, authorities said.

Fatal Fire just before 5:30am units were dispatched to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road were they came upon a two story dwelling with heavy smoke and fire showing after a primary search FF discovered victim the cause of death will be determined by the ME. fire under investigation pic.twitter.com/8WB9U65ubx — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 16, 2023

The children died a short time later. The adults remain in critical condition, authorities said.

The fire department didn't release any other details about the blaze, but said the cause is under investigation.