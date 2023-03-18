3 children die in Baltimore house fire; 2 adults in critical condition, authorities say
Three children died Saturday morning in a fire at a home in Baltimore, authorities said.
Firefighters rescued the three children and two adults from the burning home before sunrise, the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter. Just before 5:30 a.m. local time, firefighters arrived on Bradhurst Road where a two-story house was on fire with heavy smoke, authorities said.
The children died a short time later. The adults remain in critical condition, authorities said.
The fire department didn't release any other details about the blaze, but said the cause is under investigation.
