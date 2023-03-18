Watch CBS News
3 children die in Baltimore house fire; 2 adults in critical condition, authorities say

Three children died Saturday morning in a fire at a home in Baltimore, authorities said. 

Firefighters rescued the three children and two adults from the burning home before sunrise, the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter. Just before 5:30 a.m. local time, firefighters arrived on Bradhurst Road where a two-story house was on fire with heavy smoke, authorities said. 

The children died a short time later. The adults remain in critical condition, authorities said.

The fire department didn't release any other details about the blaze, but said the cause is under investigation.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 1:12 PM

