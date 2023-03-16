Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found dead after North Baltimore house fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A person was found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in the Govans neighborhood of North Baltimore, fire officials said. 

Units responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found heavy fire showing from a two-story rowhome.

Firefighters found the body after a primary search. The victim's cause of death has not yet been determined. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 8:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.