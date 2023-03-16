Person found dead after North Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE -- A person was found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in the Govans neighborhood of North Baltimore, fire officials said.

Units responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found heavy fire showing from a two-story rowhome.

Firefighters found the body after a primary search. The victim's cause of death has not yet been determined.

The fire remains under investigation.

