Biden wants South Carolina to have first primary in 2024

By Aaron Navarro, Ed O'Keefe

President Joe Biden wants South Carolina to have the first nominating contest in 2024, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, then Michigan and Georgia, according to a letter sent to the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee, which sets the rules of the road for the party's schedule and nomination process. 

The committee will be holding two days of meetings to make recommendations on the 2024 calendar beginning Friday in Washington.

The current order of nominating contests is Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. 

Since 1972, when Iowa and New Hampshire were first given the top slots, Iowa has chosen the eventual Democratic nominee eight times, and New Hampshire has picked the nominee nine times.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:04 PM

