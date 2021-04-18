ACM Awards 2021: Full list of winners and nominees
The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will host the event, which will be broadcast from three iconic locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.
Maren Morris leads the way with five nominations, one of them as a member of The Highwomen, which scored a group of the year nomination. The show will feature performances from Lady A, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and more.
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Eric Church
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
- The Highwomen
New female artist of the year
- Gabby Barrett — Winner
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- Mickey Guyton
- Caylee Hammack
New male artist of the year
- Jimmie Allen — Winner
- Travis Denning
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
Album of the year
- "Born Here Live Here Die Here" — Luke Bryan
- "Mixtape Vol. 1" — Kane Brown
- "Never Will" — Ashley McBryde
- "Skeletons" — Brothers Osborne
- "Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
- "Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
- "I Hope" — Gabby Barrett
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- "More Hearts Than Mine"— Ingrid Andress
- "The Bones" — Maren Morris
Song of the year
- "Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
- "One Night Standards" — Ashley McBryde
- "Some People Do" — Old Dominion
- "Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton
- "The Bones" — Maren Morris
Video of the Year
- "Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris
- "Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
- "Gone" — Dierks Bentley
- "Hallelujah" — Carrie Underwood and John Legend
- "Worldwide Beautiful" — Kane Brown
Songwriter of the year
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — Winner
- "Be A Light" — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
- "Does To Me" — Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
- "Nobody But You" — Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
- "One Beer" — HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
- "One Too Many" — Keith Urban, P!nk