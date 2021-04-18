Live

ACM Awards 2021: Full list of winners and nominees

By Jordan Freiman

CBS News

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will host the event, which will be broadcast from three iconic locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

Maren Morris leads the way with five nominations, one of them as a member of The Highwomen, which scored a group of the year nomination. The show will feature performances from Lady A, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and more. 

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Bryan
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris
  • Carly Pearce

Male artist of the year

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Combs
  • Eric Church
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Group of the year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • The Cadillac Three
  • The Highwomen

New female artist of the year

  • Gabby Barrett — Winner
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Tenille Arts
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Caylee Hammack

New male artist of the year

  • Jimmie Allen — Winner
  • Travis Denning
  • HARDY
  • Cody Johnson
  • Parker McCollum

Album of the year

  • "Born Here Live Here Die Here" — Luke Bryan
  • "Mixtape Vol. 1" — Kane Brown
  • "Never Will" — Ashley McBryde
  • "Skeletons" — Brothers Osborne
  • "Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

  • "Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
  • "I Hope" — Gabby Barrett
  • "I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
  • "More Hearts Than Mine"— Ingrid Andress
  • "The Bones" — Maren Morris

Song of the year

  • "Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
  • "One Night Standards" — Ashley McBryde
  • "Some People Do" — Old Dominion
  • "Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton
  • "The Bones" — Maren Morris

Video of the Year

  • "Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris
  • "Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
  • "Gone" — Dierks Bentley
  • "Hallelujah" — Carrie Underwood and John Legend
  • "Worldwide Beautiful" — Kane Brown

Songwriter of the year

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Michael Hardy
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Shane McAnally
  • Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

  • "I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — Winner
  • "Be A Light" — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
  • "Does To Me" — Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
  • "Nobody But You" — Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
  • "One Beer" — HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
  • "One Too Many" — Keith Urban, P!nk
