ACM Awards 2021: Full list of winners and nominees

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will host the event, which will be broadcast from three iconic locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

Maren Morris leads the way with five nominations, one of them as a member of The Highwomen, which scored a group of the year nomination. The show will feature performances from Lady A, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and more.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male artist of the year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New female artist of the year

Gabby Barrett — Winner

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New male artist of the year

Jimmie Allen — Winner

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the year

"Born Here Live Here Die Here" — Luke Bryan

"Mixtape Vol. 1" — Kane Brown

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

"Skeletons" — Brothers Osborne

"Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"I Hope" — Gabby Barrett

"I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

"More Hearts Than Mine"— Ingrid Andress

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

Song of the year

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"One Night Standards" — Ashley McBryde

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

"Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

Video of the Year

"Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"Gone" — Dierks Bentley

"Hallelujah" — Carrie Underwood and John Legend

"Worldwide Beautiful" — Kane Brown

Songwriter of the year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year