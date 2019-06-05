Watch the 2019 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors in Game 3

The 2019 NBA Finals are finally here. The defending champion Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Toronto Raptors, who are making their first Finals appearance in franchise history. It's the first time in eight years LeBron James isn't in the Finals.

Kawhi Leonard has led the Raptors this offseason, averaging 31 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. The Warriors tied the series in Game 2, winning 109-104.

Kevin Durant missed Game 1, but Warriors center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins returned to action after injuring his quad. See the full schedule of games below.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, a finalist for the league's Most Improved Player Award, scored a team-high of 32 points in Game 1. Gregory Shamus / Getty

How to watch 2019 NBA Finals, Warriors vs. Raptors, Game 3

Date: Wednesday, June 5



Wednesday, June 5 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto TV channel: ABC

ABC Online Stream: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: CBS Sports' GameTracker

CBS Sports' GameTracker Odds: Raptors -1.5 (Over/Under 213.5)

2019 NBA Finals schedule

All times Eastern. Games 5-7, if necessary.