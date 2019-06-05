Watch the 2019 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors in Game 3
The 2019 NBA Finals are finally here. The defending champion Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Toronto Raptors, who are making their first Finals appearance in franchise history. It's the first time in eight years LeBron James isn't in the Finals.
Kawhi Leonard has led the Raptors this offseason, averaging 31 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. The Warriors tied the series in Game 2, winning 109-104.
Kevin Durant missed Game 1, but Warriors center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins returned to action after injuring his quad. See the full schedule of games below.
How to watch 2019 NBA Finals, Warriors vs. Raptors, Game 3
- Date: Wednesday, June 5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto
- TV channel: ABC
- Online Stream: WatchESPN
- Live stats: CBS Sports' GameTracker
- Odds: Raptors -1.5 (Over/Under 213.5)
2019 NBA Finals schedule
All times Eastern. Games 5-7, if necessary.
- Game 1 (at Toronto): Raptors win 118-109
- Game 2 (at Toronto): Warriors win 109-104
- Game 3 (at Golden State): Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m. — TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at Golden State): Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. — TV: ABC
- Game 5 (at Toronto): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. — TV: ABC
- Game 6 (at Golden State): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. — TV: ABC
- Game 7 (at Toronto): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. — TV: ABC